Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Diri presents N310.7b 2022 appropriation bill to Bayelsa House of Assembly
The Guardian
- Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday, presented a 2022 appropriation bill of N310.7 billion to the State House of Assembly for consideration.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Bayelsa gov presents N310.7bn budget for 2022 appropriation year
Ripples Nigeria:
Gov Diri presents 2022 Budget proposal of N310.7bn to Bayelsa Assembly
Independent:
2022 Budget: Diri Presents N310.717bn To Bayelsa Assembly
The New Diplomat:
Gov. Diri Presents N310.7bn 2022 Budget To Bayelsa Assembly
Within Nigeria:
Gov Diri presents N311 billion 2022 budget to Bayelsa Assembly
More Picks
1
Ex-President Jonathan’s aide, Olejeme remanded in EFCC custody over alleged N3bn fraud -
Daily Post,
3 hours ago
2
"He removed his private part and told me to sit on him" Baba Ijesha's alleged victim narrates shocking details as the sexual assault trial continues -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
3
Lai Mohammed Taunts DJ Switch, See What He Said -
Naija Loaded,
1 day ago
4
Davido Absent As Chioma Organises a Beautiful House Party for Ifeanyi’s 2nd Birthday, Shares Cute Photos – Watch Video -
Republican Nigeria,
4 hours ago
5
Video of Tonto Dikeh?s ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri being released from police custody surfaces after he denied being arrested (watch video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
6
Don't allow extremists to take over the country - Sultan of Sokoto tells security agencies and political leaders -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
Lagos communities to experience 6 hours outage – EKEDC -
The Guardian,
21 hours ago
8
EndSARS Anniversary: Why we must never forget -
Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
9
Where are families of those who were 'killed' at Lekki toll gate - FG asks -
Pulse Nigeria,
1 day ago
10
Nigeria Records 167 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections... -
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog,
9 hours ago
