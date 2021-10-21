Post News
News at a Glance
"Some preachers are agents of lucifer"- Victor Osuagwu reacts to viral video of a clergyman flogging his members on their butt
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Comic actor, Victor Osuagwu, has reacted to a viral video of a clergyman in an African country, flogging some of his members on their butt.
In the video, the members, all adult male a
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Davido Absent As Chioma Organises a Beautiful House Party for Ifeanyi’s 2nd Birthday, Shares Cute Photos – Watch Video -
Republican Nigeria,
7 hours ago
2
Nigeria Records 167 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections... -
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog,
12 hours ago
3
Video of Tonto Dikeh?s ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri being released from police custody surfaces after he denied being arrested (watch video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
4
Nigerian man expresses shock as POS operator in his neighbourhood buys a Benz -
Correct NG,
11 hours ago
5
Don't allow extremists to take over the country - Sultan of Sokoto tells security agencies and political leaders -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
6
Actor, Charles Okocha goes berserk after spotting his daughter inside a car with a man who allegedly "wanted to jazz her" (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
10 hours ago
7
Lagos communities to experience 6 hours outage – EKEDC -
The Guardian,
24 hours ago
8
EndSARS anniversary: NBA demands release of arrested protesters, journalists -
The Nation,
23 hours ago
9
2023: Arewa youths endorse Tinubu, vow to help him succeed Buhari -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
10
Davido links up with Pogba after Man United’s match against Atalanta » -
Mp3 Bullet,
9 hours ago
