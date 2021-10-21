Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Actor, Charles Okocha goes berserk after spotting his daughter inside a car with a man who allegedly "wanted to jazz her" (Video)
Yaba Left Online
- Charles Okocha took drastic action after discovering that his alleged teenage daughter was taken out by a man in a car.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
Man who saw Charles Okocha’s crazy side after taking his daughter out, speaks (Video)
Lailas News:
Man whose car was smashed by Charles Okocha after he reportedly took his daughter out, speaks
Gist Reel:
Charles Okocha rages after allegedly spotting daughter in a car with a man
Naija Parrot:
Actor, Charles Okocha goes berserk after spotting his daughter inside a car with a man who allegedly “wanted to jazz her” (Video)
Osmek News:
Man whose car was smashed by Charles Okocha after he reportedly took his daughter out, speaks
More Picks
1
Tomorrow they will tell us no policeman pepper-sprayed directly into a man's eyes - Don Jazzy and other Nigerian celebrities react to video of taxi driver being pepper-strayed by security operatives (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
Nigeria: AfDB signs $500,000 grant agreement with MTN for YDFS to drive women’s access to financial services -
Tech Economy,
23 hours ago
3
WATCH: Demonstration at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos in honour of peaceful #EndSARS protesters shot by security forces one year ago on October 20, 2020. -
Pulse Nigeria,
1 day ago
4
"He removed his private part and told me to sit on him" Baba Ijesha's alleged victim narrates shocking details as the sexual assault trial continues -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
5
EndSARS: Lekki massacre fake, CNN, Amnesty International lied – Lai Mohammed -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
6
Lai Mohammed Taunts DJ Switch, See What He Said -
Naija Loaded,
20 hours ago
7
End SARS: We’ll ensure arrested protesters’ release – Falz -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
8
Don't you ever in your life undermine my hardwork - Erica Nlewedim lampoons social media user who said it is an insult to compare her to her colleague Bimbo Ademoye -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
9
Real Madrid star Karim Benzema faces up to five years in prison as sex-tape trial starts -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
10
Did you say that? Reactions as Nigerian ex-senator says watching Tiwa Savage's tape can make him faint -
Legit,
15 hours ago
