Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Actor, Charles Okocha goes berserk after spotting his daughter inside a car with a man who allegedly "wanted to jazz her" (Video)
Yaba Left Online  - Charles Okocha took drastic action after discovering that his alleged teenage daughter was taken out by a man in a car.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Man who saw Charles Okocha’s crazy side after taking his daughter out, speaks (Video) The Info NG:
Man who saw Charles Okocha’s crazy side after taking his daughter out, speaks (Video)
Man whose car was smashed by Charles Okocha after he reportedly took his daughter out, speaks Lailas News:
Man whose car was smashed by Charles Okocha after he reportedly took his daughter out, speaks
Charles Okocha rages after allegedly spotting daughter in a car with a man Gist Reel:
Charles Okocha rages after allegedly spotting daughter in a car with a man
Actor, Charles Okocha goes berserk after spotting his daughter inside a car with a man who allegedly “wanted to jazz her” (Video) Naija Parrot:
Actor, Charles Okocha goes berserk after spotting his daughter inside a car with a man who allegedly “wanted to jazz her” (Video)
Osmek News:
Man whose car was smashed by Charles Okocha after he reportedly took his daughter out, speaks


   More Picks
1 Tomorrow they will tell us no policeman pepper-sprayed directly into a man's eyes - Don Jazzy and other Nigerian celebrities react to video of taxi driver being pepper-strayed by security operatives (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Nigeria: AfDB signs $500,000 grant agreement with MTN for YDFS to drive women’s access to financial services - Tech Economy, 23 hours ago
3 WATCH: Demonstration at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos in honour of peaceful #EndSARS protesters shot by security forces one year ago on October 20, 2020. - Pulse Nigeria, 1 day ago
4 "He removed his private part and told me to sit on him" Baba Ijesha's alleged victim narrates shocking details as the sexual assault trial continues - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 EndSARS: Lekki massacre fake, CNN, Amnesty International lied – Lai Mohammed - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
6 Lai Mohammed Taunts DJ Switch, See What He Said - Naija Loaded, 20 hours ago
7 End SARS: We’ll ensure arrested protesters’ release – Falz - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 Don't you ever in your life undermine my hardwork - Erica Nlewedim lampoons social media user who said it is an insult to compare her to her colleague Bimbo Ademoye - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Real Madrid star Karim Benzema faces up to five years in prison as sex-tape trial starts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 Did you say that? Reactions as Nigerian ex-senator says watching Tiwa Savage's tape can make him faint - Legit, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info