Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Uzodinma Appoints Justice Chukwuemeka-Chikeka As Acting CJ, Swearing Holds Today
The Nigeria Lawyer  - *NBA Owerri Branch Enjoins Members To Attend The Occasion

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Uzodimma swears in Chikeka as Imo Ag CJ The Guardian:
Uzodimma swears in Chikeka as Imo Ag CJ
Uzodinma swears in new Acting Chief Judge Daily Post:
Uzodinma swears in new Acting Chief Judge
Governor Uzodinma Swears In New Acting Chief Judge The Trent:
Governor Uzodinma Swears In New Acting Chief Judge
Uzodinma Swears In New Acting Chief Judge Fresh Reporters:
Uzodinma Swears In New Acting Chief Judge
Uzodinma Swears In Justice Chikeka As New Acting Imo Chief Judge Global Village Extra:
Uzodinma Swears In Justice Chikeka As New Acting Imo Chief Judge


   More Picks
1 Davido Absent As Chioma Organises a Beautiful House Party for Ifeanyi’s 2nd Birthday, Shares Cute Photos – Watch Video - Republican Nigeria, 18 hours ago
2 Actor, Charles Okocha goes berserk after spotting his daughter inside a car with a man who allegedly "wanted to jazz her" (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
3 Nigeria Records 167 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections... - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Nigerian man expresses shock as POS operator in his neighbourhood buys a Benz - Correct NG, 21 hours ago
5 Video of Tonto Dikeh?s ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri being released from police custody surfaces after he denied being arrested (watch video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 2023: Arewa youths endorse Tinubu, vow to help him succeed Buhari - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
7 Davido links up with Pogba after Man United’s match against Atalanta » - Mp3 Bullet, 20 hours ago
8 Nnamdi Kanu's Trial: Hoodlums Storm Court, Beat Up Sowore for Supporting IPOB Leader - Signal, 17 hours ago
9 Don't allow extremists to take over the country - Sultan of Sokoto tells security agencies and political leaders - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 Lalong presents N106bn appropriation bill for 2022 - Nigerian Tribune, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info