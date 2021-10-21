Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Cristiano Ronaldo’s late goal helps Manchester United rally to a win — NEWSVERGE
News photo News Verge  - Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late header to secure victory as Manchester United came from two goals down to beat Atalanta 3-2 in a pulsating Champions League Group F at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Mario Pasalic put Atalanta ahead in the 15th minute, ...

7 hours ago
