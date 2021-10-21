Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Students and teachers of Federal Government College in Birnin Yauri freed after four months in captivity
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Bandits have finally freed twenty-eight students and two teachers of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri in Kebbi state.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

