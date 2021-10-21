Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Regina Daniels shows off her bikini bod as she vacations with her husband, Ned Nwoko and son, Munir, in Jordan (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Regina Daniels put her hot bikini body on display as she vacationed with her husband, Ned Nwoko, and son, Munir, in Jordan.
She shared these lovely photos on her IG pag
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija on Point:
Regina Daniels Shows Off Her Bikini Bod As She Vacations With Her Husband And Son In Jordan
Gist Lovers:
Regina Daniels Flaunts Her Bikini Body While On Vacation with Ned Nwoko in Jordan
Republican Nigeria:
Regina Daniels Shows Off Her Bikini Body While on Vacation With Ned Nwoko and Son, Munir in Jordan (Photos)
Tori News:
Regina Daniels Shows Off Her Bikini Body While on Vacation With Ned Nwoko and Son, Munir in Jordan (Photos)
