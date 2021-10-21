Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
AWCON Qualifiers: Kanu hits brace as Super Falcons edge Ghana’s Black Queens
Premium Times
- Falcons will hope to secure qualification after the second leg billed for Accra on Sunday.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
2022 AWCON qualifiers: Falcons beat Ghana 2-0 in Lagos
BBC Africa:
Women's Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria beat Ghana 2-0 in qualifying
The Cable:
AWCON qualifiers: Uchenna Kanu scores brace as Falcons beat Ghana
PM News:
Super Falcons ready for rematch with Black Queens – Kanu - P.M. News
Prompt News:
Kanu’s brace steers Falcons to victory over Ghana’s Black Queens
Pulse Nigeria:
Nigeria 2-0 Ghana: Observations from the 22 AWCON qualifier as Super Falcons soar in Lagos
More Picks
1
"He removed his private part and told me to sit on him" Baba Ijesha's alleged victim narrates shocking details as the sexual assault trial continues -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
Lai Mohammed Taunts DJ Switch, See What He Said -
Naija Loaded,
23 hours ago
3
Davido Absent As Chioma Organises a Beautiful House Party for Ifeanyi’s 2nd Birthday, Shares Cute Photos – Watch Video -
Republican Nigeria,
2 hours ago
4
Real Madrid star Karim Benzema faces up to five years in prison as sex-tape trial starts -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
Don't allow extremists to take over the country - Sultan of Sokoto tells security agencies and political leaders -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
6
EndSARS Anniversary: Why we must never forget -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
7
Where are families of those who were 'killed' at Lekki toll gate - FG asks -
Pulse Nigeria,
23 hours ago
8
Lagos communities to experience 6 hours outage – EKEDC -
The Guardian,
19 hours ago
9
Delta State Govt closes secondary school as suspected cultists kill female student, assault principal, raze properties -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
10
Turkey Sees Bilateral Trade Volume with Nigeria Expanding to $5bn -
Business Post Nigeria,
19 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...