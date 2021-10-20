Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Jamoh rallies support for Nigeria’s IMO Category C reinstatement | herald.ng
The Herald  - The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has urged the international maritime community to support Nigeria’s bid for reinstatement into Category C of the International Maritime Organisation’ s (IMO) council election.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Jamoh Rallies Support For Nigeria’s IMO Category C Reinstatement The Will:
Jamoh Rallies Support For Nigeria’s IMO Category C Reinstatement
Jamoh rallies support for Nigeria’s IMO Category C reinstatement The Eagle Online:
Jamoh rallies support for Nigeria’s IMO Category C reinstatement
Jamoh rallies support for Nigeria’s IMO Category C reinstatement Prompt News:
Jamoh rallies support for Nigeria’s IMO Category C reinstatement
Jamoh Rallies Support for Nigeria’s IMO Category C Reinstatement at Atlantic Conference in Portugal News Diary Online:
Jamoh Rallies Support for Nigeria’s IMO Category C Reinstatement at Atlantic Conference in Portugal
At Atlantic conference in Portugal: Jamoh rallies support for reinstatement of Nigeria into IMO Category C The Point:
At Atlantic conference in Portugal: Jamoh rallies support for reinstatement of Nigeria into IMO Category C


   More Picks
1 "He removed his private part and told me to sit on him" Baba Ijesha's alleged victim narrates shocking details as the sexual assault trial continues - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Lai Mohammed Taunts DJ Switch, See What He Said - Naija Loaded, 23 hours ago
3 Davido Absent As Chioma Organises a Beautiful House Party for Ifeanyi’s 2nd Birthday, Shares Cute Photos – Watch Video - Republican Nigeria, 2 hours ago
4 Real Madrid star Karim Benzema faces up to five years in prison as sex-tape trial starts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Don't allow extremists to take over the country - Sultan of Sokoto tells security agencies and political leaders - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
6 EndSARS Anniversary: Why we must never forget - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
7 Where are families of those who were 'killed' at Lekki toll gate - FG asks - Pulse Nigeria, 23 hours ago
8 Lagos communities to experience 6 hours outage – EKEDC - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
9 Delta State Govt closes secondary school as suspected cultists kill female student, assault principal, raze properties - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Turkey Sees Bilateral Trade Volume with Nigeria Expanding to $5bn - Business Post Nigeria, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info