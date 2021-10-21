Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Valentine Ozigbo Wins As Supreme Court Declares Him Authentic PDP Candidate
News photo The Trent  - Nigerian business mogul, Valentine Ozigbo, who is the flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has secured another victory as the Supreme Court of Nigeria declares him the authentic candidate of the party for the November 6 election.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

