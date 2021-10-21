Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Footballer John Ogu narrates how a policeman told him his gun is his ID card during a confrontation
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Super Eagles star, John Ogu has narrated how a policeman told him his gun is his ID card during a confrontation.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
Former Super Eagles star recalls moment Nigerian policeman told him gun is his ID card
Republican Nigeria:
Footballer John Ogu Narrates How A Policeman Told Him His Gun Is His ID Card During A Confrontation
Monte Oz Live:
Footballer John Ogu narrates how a policeman told him his gun is his ID card during a confrontation
Tori News:
Footballer John Ogu Narrates How A Policeman Told Him His Gun Is His ID Card During A Confrontation
More Picks
1
Davido Absent As Chioma Organises a Beautiful House Party for Ifeanyi’s 2nd Birthday, Shares Cute Photos – Watch Video -
Republican Nigeria,
15 hours ago
2
Actor, Charles Okocha goes berserk after spotting his daughter inside a car with a man who allegedly "wanted to jazz her" (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
18 hours ago
3
Nnamdi Kanu: Judge bars journalists from courtroom -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
4
Nigerian man expresses shock as POS operator in his neighbourhood buys a Benz -
Correct NG,
18 hours ago
5
Nigeria Records 167 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections... -
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog,
19 hours ago
6
Video of Tonto Dikeh?s ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri being released from police custody surfaces after he denied being arrested (watch video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
7
2023: Arewa youths endorse Tinubu, vow to help him succeed Buhari -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
8
Davido links up with Pogba after Man United’s match against Atalanta » -
Mp3 Bullet,
17 hours ago
9
Nnamdi Kanu's Trial: Hoodlums Storm Court, Beat Up Sowore for Supporting IPOB Leader -
Signal,
14 hours ago
10
Don't allow extremists to take over the country - Sultan of Sokoto tells security agencies and political leaders -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...