News at a Glance
Actress, Nkechi Blessing's lover welcomes her in style as she arrives London days after her mum's burial
Yaba Left Online
- Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has travelled to London to seek comfort in the arms of her politician boyfriend days after her mum's burial.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
More Picks
1
Davido Absent As Chioma Organises a Beautiful House Party for Ifeanyi’s 2nd Birthday, Shares Cute Photos – Watch Video -
Republican Nigeria,
10 hours ago
2
Nnamdi Kanu: Judge bars journalists from courtroom -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
3
Nigeria Records 167 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections... -
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog,
15 hours ago
4
Kanu’s lawyer makes demands as IPOB leader appears in court today -
The Guardian,
16 hours ago
5
Actor, Charles Okocha goes berserk after spotting his daughter inside a car with a man who allegedly "wanted to jazz her" (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
13 hours ago
6
Video of Tonto Dikeh?s ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri being released from police custody surfaces after he denied being arrested (watch video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
7
2023: Arewa youths endorse Tinubu, vow to help him succeed Buhari -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
8
Davido links up with Pogba after Man United’s match against Atalanta » -
Mp3 Bullet,
12 hours ago
9
Nigerian man expresses shock as POS operator in his neighbourhood buys a Benz -
Correct NG,
14 hours ago
10
Nnamdi Kanu's Trial: Hoodlums Storm Court, Beat Up Sowore for Supporting IPOB Leader -
Signal,
9 hours ago
