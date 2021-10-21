Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

EFCC arraigns ex-NSITF chairman, Ngozi Olejeme over N69bn fraud
The Street Journal  - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC today, October 21st, 2021 arraigned the former Chairman of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Ngozi Olejeme, for allegedly defrauding the agency of N69 billion.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

