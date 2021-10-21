Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


How Davido reportedly turned down Gov Sanwo-Olu’s invitation to a concert
News photo Yaba Left Online  - Popular Nigerian singer and music executive, David Adeleke better known as Davido, reportedly turned down Lagos state governor, Sanwo-olu’s invitation to a concert.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

How Davido reportedly turned down Gov Sanwo-Olu’s invitation to a concert Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
How Davido reportedly turned down Gov Sanwo-Olu’s invitation to a concert
How Davido reportedly turned down Gov Sanwo-Olu’s invitation to a Concert Luci Post:
How Davido reportedly turned down Gov Sanwo-Olu’s invitation to a Concert
How Davido reportedly turned down Gov Sanwo-Olu’s invitation to a concert Naija Parrot:
How Davido reportedly turned down Gov Sanwo-Olu’s invitation to a concert
How Davido reportedly turned down Gov Sanwo-Olu’s invitation to a concert See Naija:
How Davido reportedly turned down Gov Sanwo-Olu’s invitation to a concert
ENDSARS: Singer, Davido Turned Down Gov Sanwo-Olu’s Invitation To A Concert Anaedo Online:
ENDSARS: Singer, Davido Turned Down Gov Sanwo-Olu’s Invitation To A Concert


   More Picks
1 Davido Absent As Chioma Organises a Beautiful House Party for Ifeanyi’s 2nd Birthday, Shares Cute Photos – Watch Video - Republican Nigeria, 9 hours ago
2 Nigeria Records 167 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections... - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 13 hours ago
3 Video of Tonto Dikeh?s ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri being released from police custody surfaces after he denied being arrested (watch video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 Nigerian man expresses shock as POS operator in his neighbourhood buys a Benz - Correct NG, 12 hours ago
5 Actor, Charles Okocha goes berserk after spotting his daughter inside a car with a man who allegedly "wanted to jazz her" (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 12 hours ago
6 Nnamdi Kanu's Trial: Hoodlums Storm Court, Beat Up Sowore for Supporting IPOB Leader - Signal, 8 hours ago
7 Fredrick Nwabufo: One year after EndSARS, no lessons learnt - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
8 Don't allow extremists to take over the country - Sultan of Sokoto tells security agencies and political leaders - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Lalong presents N106bn appropriation bill for 2022 - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
10 2023: Arewa youths endorse Tinubu, vow to help him succeed Buhari - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info