Nnamdi Kanu Pleads Not Guilty To Terrorism Charges By Federal Government Naija Loaded - Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has pleaded not guilty to some of the charges against him. Kanu pleaded not guilty to the seven-count charge of terrorism levelled against him by the Nigerian Government. The Nigerian ...



News Credibility Score: 90%