Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NRC confirms detonation of explosives on Abuja-Kaduna rail line
News photo The Guardian  - The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has confirmed the detonation of explosives by unknown gun men on the Abuja-Kaduna railway Wednesday night.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Railway Corp confirms explosions on Abuja-Kaduna rail line Ripples Nigeria:
Railway Corp confirms explosions on Abuja-Kaduna rail line
Bandits on Wednesday attacked the Kaduna-Abuja train by planting an explosive along the rail track. Explosive shattered the windshield of the train 🚞 - More details to follow ... News Wire NGR:
Bandits on Wednesday attacked the Kaduna-Abuja train by planting an explosive along the rail track. Explosive shattered the windshield of the train 🚞 - More details to follow ...
NRC stops operations on Abuja-Kaduna rail line over alleged terrorist attack Online Nigeria:
NRC stops operations on Abuja-Kaduna rail line over alleged terrorist attack
Bandits plant explosive on Abuja-Kaduna rail line, attack passenger train National Daily:
Bandits plant explosive on Abuja-Kaduna rail line, attack passenger train


   More Picks
1 Davido Absent As Chioma Organises a Beautiful House Party for Ifeanyi’s 2nd Birthday, Shares Cute Photos – Watch Video - Republican Nigeria, 16 hours ago
2 Actor, Charles Okocha goes berserk after spotting his daughter inside a car with a man who allegedly "wanted to jazz her" (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
3 Nigerian man expresses shock as POS operator in his neighbourhood buys a Benz - Correct NG, 20 hours ago
4 Nigeria Records 167 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections... - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Video of Tonto Dikeh?s ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri being released from police custody surfaces after he denied being arrested (watch video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 2023: Arewa youths endorse Tinubu, vow to help him succeed Buhari - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
7 Davido links up with Pogba after Man United’s match against Atalanta » - Mp3 Bullet, 18 hours ago
8 Nnamdi Kanu's Trial: Hoodlums Storm Court, Beat Up Sowore for Supporting IPOB Leader - Signal, 16 hours ago
9 Don't allow extremists to take over the country - Sultan of Sokoto tells security agencies and political leaders - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 Lalong presents N106bn appropriation bill for 2022 - Nigerian Tribune, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info