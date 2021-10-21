Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Court Remands Ex-Chairman NSITF In EFCC Custody Over Alleged Diversion Of Public Funds
The Street Journal  - An FCT High Court sitting in Jabi on Thursday ordered that the former board chairman of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Ngozi Olejeme, be remanded in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s ( EFCC) custody, until Friday. The judge, ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

