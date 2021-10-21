Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Tems Delivers Video For Soothing Tune 'Crazy Tings' | WATCH
News photo Not Just OK  - Nigerian songstress Tems has released the video for her soothing tune 'Crazy Tings' off her latest EP  READ ALSO - Sold-Out Crowd Turn Up For Tems In West Hollywood On A Monday | WATCH Nigerian singer, songwriter and performer, Temilade Openiyi, ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

   More Picks
1 Davido Absent As Chioma Organises a Beautiful House Party for Ifeanyi’s 2nd Birthday, Shares Cute Photos – Watch Video - Republican Nigeria, 9 hours ago
2 Nigeria Records 167 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections... - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 13 hours ago
3 Video of Tonto Dikeh?s ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri being released from police custody surfaces after he denied being arrested (watch video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 Nigerian man expresses shock as POS operator in his neighbourhood buys a Benz - Correct NG, 12 hours ago
5 Actor, Charles Okocha goes berserk after spotting his daughter inside a car with a man who allegedly "wanted to jazz her" (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 12 hours ago
6 Nnamdi Kanu's Trial: Hoodlums Storm Court, Beat Up Sowore for Supporting IPOB Leader - Signal, 8 hours ago
7 Fredrick Nwabufo: One year after EndSARS, no lessons learnt - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
8 Don't allow extremists to take over the country - Sultan of Sokoto tells security agencies and political leaders - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Lalong presents N106bn appropriation bill for 2022 - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
10 2023: Arewa youths endorse Tinubu, vow to help him succeed Buhari - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
