Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bandits raid former Zamfara governor Yari's hometown, kidnap his brother-in-law
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Bandits attacked the hometown of a former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari and abducted his brother-in-law.

59 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bandits raid ex-governor Yari’s hometown, abduct in-law Premium Times:
Bandits raid ex-governor Yari’s hometown, abduct in-law
Bandits abduct ex-governor Yari’s in-law The Eagle Online:
Bandits abduct ex-governor Yari’s in-law
Bandits raid ex-governor Yari’s hometown, abduct in-law Within Nigeria:
Bandits raid ex-governor Yari’s hometown, abduct in-law
Bandits Abduct Brother-in-law Of Ex-gov Yari Tori News:
Bandits Abduct Brother-in-law Of Ex-gov Yari


   More Picks
1 “Love You 4Life” – Wizkid Celebrates His Main Woman, Shares Loved Up Photos - Too Xclusive, 20 hours ago
2 Davido Absent As Chioma Organises a Beautiful House Party for Ifeanyi’s 2nd Birthday, Shares Cute Photos – Watch Video - Republican Nigeria, 5 hours ago
3 Video of Tonto Dikeh?s ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri being released from police custody surfaces after he denied being arrested (watch video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Paper Qualifications Responsible for Exam Malpractices, Says JAMB Registrar - This Day, 24 hours ago
5 Nnamdi Kanu Pleads Not Guilty To Terrorism Charges By Federal Government - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
6 Don't allow extremists to take over the country - Sultan of Sokoto tells security agencies and political leaders - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Lagos communities to experience 6 hours outage – EKEDC - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
8 EndSARS anniversary: NBA demands release of arrested protesters, journalists - The Nation, 22 hours ago
9 Nigerian man expresses shock as POS operator in his neighbourhood buys a Benz - Correct NG, 9 hours ago
10 Nigeria Records 167 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections... - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info