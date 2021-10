Oyo Ready To Take Full Advantage Of AFCFTA, Says Makinde Independent - Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has declared that the state was prepared to take full advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA). Makinde, who spoke at AFCFTA’s Conversation with Africa Forum, held in Gaborone, Botswana, ...



News Credibility Score: 94%