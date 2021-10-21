Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Lalong presents N106bn appropriation bill for 2022
Nigerian Tribune
- Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has presented a proposed 2022 budget of N106,807,267,642.12 to the state House of Assembly. Presenting the budget
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Lalong presents N106bn budget to Plateau Assembly
Vanguard News:
Okowa presents 2022 budget of N469.5bn to state assembly
The Sun:
Plateau: Lalong presents N106 billion 2022 state budget
Ripples Nigeria:
Gov Lalong presents 2022 budget proposal of N106bn to Plateau Assembly
Plateau News Online:
GOVERNOR LALONG TO PRESENT 2022 BUDGET TO HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY
News Wire NGR:
Okowa presents N469.5bn 'budget of inclusive growth and accelerated development'
PM News:
Okowa presents N469.5bn 2022 budget to State Assembly - P.M. News
Global Village Extra:
Gov Lalong Presents N106.8bn 2022 Budget To Plateau Assembly
More Picks
1
Davido Absent As Chioma Organises a Beautiful House Party for Ifeanyi’s 2nd Birthday, Shares Cute Photos – Watch Video -
Republican Nigeria,
9 hours ago
2
Nigeria Records 167 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections... -
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog,
13 hours ago
3
Video of Tonto Dikeh?s ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri being released from police custody surfaces after he denied being arrested (watch video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
4
Nigerian man expresses shock as POS operator in his neighbourhood buys a Benz -
Correct NG,
12 hours ago
5
Actor, Charles Okocha goes berserk after spotting his daughter inside a car with a man who allegedly "wanted to jazz her" (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
12 hours ago
6
Nnamdi Kanu's Trial: Hoodlums Storm Court, Beat Up Sowore for Supporting IPOB Leader -
Signal,
8 hours ago
7
Fredrick Nwabufo: One year after EndSARS, no lessons learnt -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
8
Don't allow extremists to take over the country - Sultan of Sokoto tells security agencies and political leaders -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
9
Lalong presents N106bn appropriation bill for 2022 -
Nigerian Tribune,
4 hours ago
10
2023: Arewa youths endorse Tinubu, vow to help him succeed Buhari -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
