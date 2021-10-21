Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Don’t propose to me if you can’t afford an engagement ring of N500k and above — Nigerian lady tells men
Yaba Left Online
- A Nigerian lady has taken to Twitter to issue a stern warning to her prospective suitors on the type of engagement ring she wants.
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
Don’t propose to me if you can’t afford an engagement ring of N500k and above — Lady warns men
Correct NG:
Don’t propose to me if you can’t afford engagement ring of N500k and above – Lady tells men
The Dabigal Blog:
Don’t propose to me if you can’t afford an engagement ring of N500k and above — Nigerian lady tells men
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Don’t propose to me if you can’t afford an engagement ring of N500k and above — Nigerian lady tells men
Instablog 9ja:
Don’t propose to me, if you can’t afford an engagement ring of N500k and above — Lady
Correct Kid:
“Don’t propose to me if you can’t afford engagement ring of N500k and above” – Lady warns Prospective men
Naija Parrot:
Don’t propose to me if you can’t afford an engagement ring of N500k and above — Nigerian lady tells men
Luci Post:
Don’t propose to me if you can’t afford an engagement ring of N500k and above - Nigerian lady tells men
Edujandon:
Don’t Propose To Me If You Can’t Afford An Engagement Ring Of 500k Naira And Above – Lady Warns Men
More Picks
1
The minor was defiled by blunt penetration - Doctor tells court in Baba Ijesha's case -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
EFCC arraigns wanted ex-NSITF chair for N1.3bn bribery, defendant remanded -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
3
African Giant turn princess, fans react as Burna Boy shaves off beards, flaunts new look in video -
Legit,
6 hours ago
4
Seven university professors, 65 others elevated to SAN rank -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
5
National convention: PDP disqualifies 3 aspirants for dragging party to court -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
6
UPDATED: Ex-NSITF chairman, Olejeme remanded in EFCC’s custody -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
7
Three arrested in Ogun for allegedly beating man to death over allegations of stealing an iPhone 6 (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
8
Sex tape: Nobody is holy, even Tiwa Savage – Reality Tv star, Ka3na -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
9
Tems Delivers Video For Soothing Tune 'Crazy Tings' | WATCH -
Not Just OK,
21 hours ago
10
Republic of Benin Legalises Abortion Within Three Months -
Sahara Reporters,
9 hours ago
