|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Davido Absent As Chioma Organises a Beautiful House Party for Ifeanyi’s 2nd Birthday, Shares Cute Photos – Watch Video - Republican Nigeria,
24 hours ago
|
2
|
The minor was defiled by blunt penetration - Doctor tells court in Baba Ijesha's case - Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
|
3
|
EFCC arraigns wanted ex-NSITF chair for N1.3bn bribery, defendant remanded - The Punch,
9 hours ago
|
4
|
African Giant turn princess, fans react as Burna Boy shaves off beards, flaunts new look in video - Legit,
4 hours ago
|
5
|
Nnamdi Kanu: Judge bars journalists from courtroom - Daily Post,
23 hours ago
|
6
|
Sex tape: Nobody is holy, even Tiwa Savage – Reality Tv star, Ka3na - Daily Post,
18 hours ago
|
7
|
Tems Delivers Video For Soothing Tune 'Crazy Tings' | WATCH - Not Just OK,
20 hours ago
|
8
|
Video of Tonto Dikeh?s ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri being released from police custody surfaces after he denied being arrested (watch video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
|
9
|
Troops have killed another ISWAP leader, says Monguno - The Cable,
13 hours ago
|
10
|
Bishop Oyedepo plans to build ‘world-class’ university - Nigerian Tribune,
19 hours ago