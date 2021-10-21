Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sex tape: Nobody is holy, even Tiwa Savage – Reality Tv star, Ka3na
Daily Post  - Reality Tv star, Ka3na Jones has opined that nobody no matter how perfect their life seem to be, is holier than another.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Punch:
'Never speak on it again', says Tiwa Savage amid leaked video saga
“Never speak on it again” – Tiwa Savage tells fans over leaked tape The Info NG:
“Never speak on it again” – Tiwa Savage tells fans over leaked tape
Tiwa Savage Finally Replies ‘Fans’ Asking Her To Address The Leaked Sex Tape Too Xclusive:
Tiwa Savage Finally Replies ‘Fans’ Asking Her To Address The Leaked Sex Tape
“Nobody Holy Pass,” BBNaija’s Ka3na Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Sex Tape Information Nigeria:
“Nobody Holy Pass,” BBNaija’s Ka3na Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Sex Tape
Tiwa Savage uses k1’s song to reply critics (Video) Page One:
Tiwa Savage uses k1’s song to reply critics (Video)
Sex tape: Never speak on it again- Tiwa Savage declares The News Guru:
Sex tape: Never speak on it again- Tiwa Savage declares
Salone:
TIWA SE*X TAPE – Tiwa Savage’s First Outing After Sex Tape Saga, Visits Sujimoto Company
‘Never speak on it again’, Tiwa Savage says as she goes BRALESS in new photo | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
‘Never speak on it again’, Tiwa Savage says as she goes BRALESS in new photo | Ladun Liadi's Blog
"Never speak on it again" - Singer, Tiwa Savage drops a shocker amidst tape saga Gist Reel:
"Never speak on it again" - Singer, Tiwa Savage drops a shocker amidst tape saga
Sex tape: Nobody is holy, even Tiwa Savage See Naija:
Sex tape: Nobody is holy, even Tiwa Savage


   More Picks
1 Davido Absent As Chioma Organises a Beautiful House Party for Ifeanyi’s 2nd Birthday, Shares Cute Photos – Watch Video - Republican Nigeria, 24 hours ago
2 The minor was defiled by blunt penetration - Doctor tells court in Baba Ijesha's case - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 EFCC arraigns wanted ex-NSITF chair for N1.3bn bribery, defendant remanded - The Punch, 9 hours ago
4 African Giant turn princess, fans react as Burna Boy shaves off beards, flaunts new look in video - Legit, 4 hours ago
5 Nnamdi Kanu: Judge bars journalists from courtroom - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 Sex tape: Nobody is holy, even Tiwa Savage – Reality Tv star, Ka3na - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
7 Tems Delivers Video For Soothing Tune 'Crazy Tings' | WATCH - Not Just OK, 20 hours ago
8 Video of Tonto Dikeh?s ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri being released from police custody surfaces after he denied being arrested (watch video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Troops have killed another ISWAP leader, says Monguno - The Cable, 13 hours ago
10 Bishop Oyedepo plans to build ‘world-class’ university - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info