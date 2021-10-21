Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


No big deal if my man cheat on me, just do it with common sense- Moyo Lawal | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Ladun Liadi Blog  - Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has said her future husband can cheat but he should apply common sense to it.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%

 Additional Sources

Glamsquad Magazine:
‘I have no problem with my lover cheating on me’ Moyo Lawal
‘I Can Forgive And Take Back A Cheating Partner” – Moyo Lawal GL Trends:
‘I Can Forgive And Take Back A Cheating Partner” – Moyo Lawal
”I Can Forgive And Take Back A Cheating Partner” Republican Nigeria:
”I Can Forgive And Take Back A Cheating Partner”
Tori News:
''I Can Forgive And Take Back A Cheating Partner'' - Moyo Lawal


   More Picks
1 Davido Absent As Chioma Organises a Beautiful House Party for Ifeanyi’s 2nd Birthday, Shares Cute Photos – Watch Video - Republican Nigeria, 12 hours ago
2 Nnamdi Kanu: Judge bars journalists from courtroom - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
3 Nigeria Records 167 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections... - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 16 hours ago
4 Kanu’s lawyer makes demands as IPOB leader appears in court today - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
5 Actor, Charles Okocha goes berserk after spotting his daughter inside a car with a man who allegedly "wanted to jazz her" (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 15 hours ago
6 Video of Tonto Dikeh?s ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri being released from police custody surfaces after he denied being arrested (watch video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 2023: Arewa youths endorse Tinubu, vow to help him succeed Buhari - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
8 Davido links up with Pogba after Man United’s match against Atalanta » - Mp3 Bullet, 14 hours ago
9 Nigerian man expresses shock as POS operator in his neighbourhood buys a Benz - Correct NG, 15 hours ago
10 Actress, Nkechi Blessing's lover welcomes her in style as she arrives London days after her mum's burial - Yaba Left Online, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info