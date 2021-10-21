Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Will The Lagos Judicial Panel Report Be Made Public? Check Out What Sanwo-Olu Has To Say
Republican Nigeria  - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said the Lagos State Government would be making full disclosure of the final report of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution to the public.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

