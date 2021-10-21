Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Four Nigerians, others join YouTube Black Voices music class 2022
News photo The Nation  - YouTube on Thursday announced a roster of four Nigeria artistes and 50 other artistes, songwriters and producers selected to join the #YouTubeBlack Voices Music Class of 2022.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

4 Nigerians, others join YouTube Black Voices music class 2022 The Herald:
4 Nigerians, others join YouTube Black Voices music class 2022
4 Nigerians, others join YouTube Black Voices music class 2022 National Accord:
4 Nigerians, others join YouTube Black Voices music class 2022
4 Nigerians join YouTube Black Voices music class 2022 Prompt News:
4 Nigerians join YouTube Black Voices music class 2022
4 Nigerians, others join YouTube Black Voices music class 2022 Daily Nigerian:
4 Nigerians, others join YouTube Black Voices music class 2022


   More Picks
1 Davido Absent As Chioma Organises a Beautiful House Party for Ifeanyi’s 2nd Birthday, Shares Cute Photos – Watch Video - Republican Nigeria, 10 hours ago
2 Nnamdi Kanu: Judge bars journalists from courtroom - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
3 Nigeria Records 167 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections... - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Kanu’s lawyer makes demands as IPOB leader appears in court today - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
5 Actor, Charles Okocha goes berserk after spotting his daughter inside a car with a man who allegedly "wanted to jazz her" (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
6 Video of Tonto Dikeh?s ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri being released from police custody surfaces after he denied being arrested (watch video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 2023: Arewa youths endorse Tinubu, vow to help him succeed Buhari - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
8 Davido links up with Pogba after Man United’s match against Atalanta » - Mp3 Bullet, 12 hours ago
9 Nigerian man expresses shock as POS operator in his neighbourhood buys a Benz - Correct NG, 14 hours ago
10 Nnamdi Kanu's Trial: Hoodlums Storm Court, Beat Up Sowore for Supporting IPOB Leader - Signal, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info