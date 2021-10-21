Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


The minor was defiled by blunt penetration - Doctor tells court in Baba Ijesha's case
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A medical doctor told the court during the resumed hearing in Baba Ijesha's sexual assault case that the minor who the actor allegedly assaulted was indeed defiled.

 

Dr Anieka

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Baba Ijesha: It was blunt penetration – Doctor confirms Daily Post:
Baba Ijesha: It was blunt penetration – Doctor confirms
Baba Ijesha: Minor was defiled, doctor tells court Vanguard News:
Baba Ijesha: Minor was defiled, doctor tells court
Doctor gives details of how Baba Ijesha allegedly defiled minor Nigerian Tribune:
Doctor gives details of how Baba Ijesha allegedly defiled minor
Baba Ijesha: It was blunt penetration – Doctor confirms minor was defiled Nigerian Eye:
Baba Ijesha: It was blunt penetration – Doctor confirms minor was defiled
Doctor briefs court on how Baba Ijesha allegedly defiled minor The News Guru:
Doctor briefs court on how Baba Ijesha allegedly defiled minor
Baba Ijesha: Doctor confirms minor was defiled - P.M. News PM News:
Baba Ijesha: Doctor confirms minor was defiled - P.M. News
Baba Ijesha: How minor was defiled, doctor reveals findings in court News Wire NGR:
Baba Ijesha: How minor was defiled, doctor reveals findings in court
Baba Ijesha defiled minor, doctor tells court Daily Nigerian:
Baba Ijesha defiled minor, doctor tells court
Baba Ijesha: Minor was defiled, doctor tells court The Eagle Online:
Baba Ijesha: Minor was defiled, doctor tells court
Doctor Gives Details Of How Baba Ijesha Allegedly Def*led Minor The Nigeria Lawyer:
Doctor Gives Details Of How Baba Ijesha Allegedly Def*led Minor
Baba Ijesha: It was blunt penetration – Doctor confirms See Naija:
Baba Ijesha: It was blunt penetration – Doctor confirms
Baba Ijesha Trial: Doctor Confirms It Was A ‘Blunt’ Penetration Talk Glitz:
Baba Ijesha Trial: Doctor Confirms It Was A ‘Blunt’ Penetration
BABA IJESHA: Victim Was Defiled By Blunt Penetration - Doctor Tells Court Global Village Extra:
BABA IJESHA: Victim Was Defiled By Blunt Penetration - Doctor Tells Court
Medical doctor: How Yoruba actor, Baba Ijesha, defiled minor MetroStar Nigeria:
Medical doctor: How Yoruba actor, Baba Ijesha, defiled minor
Baba Ijesha defiled minor, doctor affirms to court | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Baba Ijesha defiled minor, doctor affirms to court | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Baba Ijesha Case: It Was Blunt Penetration – Doctor Confirms Tori News:
Baba Ijesha Case: It Was Blunt Penetration – Doctor Confirms


   More Picks
1 The minor was defiled by blunt penetration - Doctor tells court in Baba Ijesha's case - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 EFCC arraigns wanted ex-NSITF chair for N1.3bn bribery, defendant remanded - The Punch, 11 hours ago
3 African Giant turn princess, fans react as Burna Boy shaves off beards, flaunts new look in video - Legit, 6 hours ago
4 Seven university professors, 65 others elevated to SAN rank - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
5 National convention: PDP disqualifies 3 aspirants for dragging party to court - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
6 UPDATED: Ex-NSITF chairman, Olejeme remanded in EFCC’s custody - The Nation, 21 hours ago
7 Three arrested in Ogun for allegedly beating man to death over allegations of stealing an iPhone 6 (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 Sex tape: Nobody is holy, even Tiwa Savage – Reality Tv star, Ka3na - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 Tems Delivers Video For Soothing Tune 'Crazy Tings' | WATCH - Not Just OK, 21 hours ago
10 Republic of Benin Legalises Abortion Within Three Months - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info