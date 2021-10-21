Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Rights abuses: EndSARS survivors sue Nigerian government at ECOWAS Court
Legit  - Three applicants whose rights were abused by the military at the Lekki Toll Gate during the #EndSARS protests have dragged the federal government to ECOWAS.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

#EndSARS victims drag FG to ECOWAS Court Vanguard News:
#EndSARS victims drag FG to ECOWAS Court
#EndSARS Victims Drag Nigerian Gov’t To ECOWAS Court The Trent:
#EndSARS Victims Drag Nigerian Gov’t To ECOWAS Court
#EndSARS: Victims drag Nigerian government to ECOWAS Court over human rights violations News Wire NGR:
#EndSARS: Victims drag Nigerian government to ECOWAS Court over human rights violations
#EndSARS Victims Drag FG to ECOWAS Court Tori News:
#EndSARS Victims Drag FG to ECOWAS Court


   More Picks
1 Davido Absent As Chioma Organises a Beautiful House Party for Ifeanyi’s 2nd Birthday, Shares Cute Photos – Watch Video - Republican Nigeria, 13 hours ago
2 Actor, Charles Okocha goes berserk after spotting his daughter inside a car with a man who allegedly "wanted to jazz her" (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 16 hours ago
3 Nnamdi Kanu: Judge bars journalists from courtroom - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
4 Nigerian man expresses shock as POS operator in his neighbourhood buys a Benz - Correct NG, 17 hours ago
5 Nigeria Records 167 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections... - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 18 hours ago
6 Video of Tonto Dikeh?s ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri being released from police custody surfaces after he denied being arrested (watch video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
7 2023: Arewa youths endorse Tinubu, vow to help him succeed Buhari - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
8 Davido links up with Pogba after Man United’s match against Atalanta » - Mp3 Bullet, 15 hours ago
9 Nnamdi Kanu's Trial: Hoodlums Storm Court, Beat Up Sowore for Supporting IPOB Leader - Signal, 13 hours ago
10 Fredrick Nwabufo: One year after EndSARS, no lessons learnt - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info