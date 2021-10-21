Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


National convention: PDP disqualifies 3 aspirants for dragging party to court
News photo Daily Post  - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Screening Committee has disqualified three aspirants from participating in the October 30 national convention.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PDP disqualifies Oladipo, two other aspirants The Punch:
PDP disqualifies Oladipo, two other aspirants
PDP disqualifies Olafeso, two others, clears 27 ahead of convention The Guardian:
PDP disqualifies Olafeso, two others, clears 27 ahead of convention
Convention: PDP disqualifies three aspirants Daily Trust:
Convention: PDP disqualifies three aspirants
PDP Convention: 27 Candidates Cleared, 3 Disqualified The Trent:
PDP Convention: 27 Candidates Cleared, 3 Disqualified
PDP disqualifies three aspirants for National Convention The Eagle Online:
PDP disqualifies three aspirants for National Convention
PDP Clears 27 Candidates, Disqualifies Three Others As It Unveils Logo For National Convention The Will:
PDP Clears 27 Candidates, Disqualifies Three Others As It Unveils Logo For National Convention
PDP disqualifies three aspirants ahead national convention The News Guru:
PDP disqualifies three aspirants ahead national convention
PDP Disqualifies Oladipo, Two Other Aspirants Republican Nigeria:
PDP Disqualifies Oladipo, Two Other Aspirants
PDP Disqualifies Wale Oladipo, Olafeso Eddy And Muo-Aroh Naija News:
PDP Disqualifies Wale Oladipo, Olafeso Eddy And Muo-Aroh
National convention: PDP disqualifies three aspirants over legal battle Kemi Filani Blog:
National convention: PDP disqualifies three aspirants over legal battle
PDP Disqualifies Oladipo, Two Other Aspirants Tori News:
PDP Disqualifies Oladipo, Two Other Aspirants


   More Picks
1 The minor was defiled by blunt penetration - Doctor tells court in Baba Ijesha's case - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 EFCC arraigns wanted ex-NSITF chair for N1.3bn bribery, defendant remanded - The Punch, 11 hours ago
3 African Giant turn princess, fans react as Burna Boy shaves off beards, flaunts new look in video - Legit, 6 hours ago
4 Seven university professors, 65 others elevated to SAN rank - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
5 National convention: PDP disqualifies 3 aspirants for dragging party to court - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
6 UPDATED: Ex-NSITF chairman, Olejeme remanded in EFCC’s custody - The Nation, 21 hours ago
7 Three arrested in Ogun for allegedly beating man to death over allegations of stealing an iPhone 6 (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 Sex tape: Nobody is holy, even Tiwa Savage – Reality Tv star, Ka3na - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 Tems Delivers Video For Soothing Tune 'Crazy Tings' | WATCH - Not Just OK, 21 hours ago
10 Republic of Benin Legalises Abortion Within Three Months - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info