Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Singer Djinee wonders if children of politicians speak to their fathers about the state of the country
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Singer Djinee took to his Twitter handle to ask if the children of politicians ever tackle their fathers concerning the state of the nation.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Davido Absent As Chioma Organises a Beautiful House Party for Ifeanyi’s 2nd Birthday, Shares Cute Photos – Watch Video -
Republican Nigeria,
22 hours ago
2
The minor was defiled by blunt penetration - Doctor tells court in Baba Ijesha's case -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
EFCC arraigns wanted ex-NSITF chair for N1.3bn bribery, defendant remanded -
The Punch,
8 hours ago
4
African Giant turn princess, fans react as Burna Boy shaves off beards, flaunts new look in video -
Legit,
3 hours ago
5
Nnamdi Kanu: Judge bars journalists from courtroom -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
6
Bishop Oyedepo plans to build ‘world-class’ university -
Nigerian Tribune,
17 hours ago
7
Video of Tonto Dikeh?s ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri being released from police custody surfaces after he denied being arrested (watch video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
8
2023: Arewa youths endorse Tinubu, vow to help him succeed Buhari -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
9
Governor Lalong Presents N106bn 2022 Appropriation Bill To House Of Assembly -
Leadership,
51 mins ago
10
Female secondary school student caught on camera forcing her male classmate to kiss her during school hours (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
