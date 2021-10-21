Alec Baldwin accidentally shoots prop gun on set of new movie ?Rust,? killing one person and leaving another with fatal injuries

|
1
Davido Absent As Chioma Organises a Beautiful House Party for Ifeanyi’s 2nd Birthday, Shares Cute Photos – Watch Video - Republican Nigeria,
22 hours ago
2
EFCC arraigns wanted ex-NSITF chair for N1.3bn bribery, defendant remanded - The Punch,
8 hours ago
3
African Giant turn princess, fans react as Burna Boy shaves off beards, flaunts new look in video - Legit,
3 hours ago
4
Nnamdi Kanu: Judge bars journalists from courtroom - Daily Post,
22 hours ago
5
Bishop Oyedepo plans to build ‘world-class’ university - Nigerian Tribune,
17 hours ago
6
Video of Tonto Dikeh?s ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri being released from police custody surfaces after he denied being arrested (watch video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
7
2023: Arewa youths endorse Tinubu, vow to help him succeed Buhari - Daily Post,
23 hours ago
8
Governor Lalong Presents N106bn 2022 Appropriation Bill To House Of Assembly - Leadership,
51 mins ago
9
Female secondary school student caught on camera forcing her male classmate to kiss her during school hours (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
10
Actress, Nkechi Blessing's lover welcomes her in style as she arrives London days after her mum's burial - Yaba Left Online,
20 hours ago