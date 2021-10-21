Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Alec Baldwin accidentally shoots prop gun on set of new movie ?Rust,? killing one person and leaving another with fatal injuries
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer and injured a director during a tragic accident when a prop gun discharged on the New Mexico movie set of the film “Rust". 

 

