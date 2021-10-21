Post News
News at a Glance
Governor Lalong Presents N106bn 2022 Appropriation Bill To House Of Assembly
Leadership
- Plateau State governor, Simon Bako Lalong has presented a proposed 2022 budget of One Hundred and Six Billion, Eight Hundred and Seven Million, Two
51 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Lalong presents N106bn appropriation bill for 2022
The Punch:
Lalong presents N106bn budget to Plateau Assembly
Vanguard News:
Okowa presents 2022 budget of N469.5bn to state assembly
The Sun:
Plateau: Lalong presents N106 billion 2022 state budget
Ripples Nigeria:
Gov Lalong presents 2022 budget proposal of N106bn to Plateau Assembly
Plateau News Online:
GOVERNOR LALONG TO PRESENT 2022 BUDGET TO HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY
News Wire NGR:
Okowa presents N469.5bn 'budget of inclusive growth and accelerated development'
PM News:
Okowa presents N469.5bn 2022 budget to State Assembly - P.M. News
Global Village Extra:
Gov Lalong Presents N106.8bn 2022 Budget To Plateau Assembly
More Picks
1
Davido Absent As Chioma Organises a Beautiful House Party for Ifeanyi’s 2nd Birthday, Shares Cute Photos – Watch Video -
Republican Nigeria,
22 hours ago
2
EFCC arraigns wanted ex-NSITF chair for N1.3bn bribery, defendant remanded -
The Punch,
8 hours ago
3
African Giant turn princess, fans react as Burna Boy shaves off beards, flaunts new look in video -
Legit,
3 hours ago
4
Nnamdi Kanu: Judge bars journalists from courtroom -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
5
Bishop Oyedepo plans to build ‘world-class’ university -
Nigerian Tribune,
17 hours ago
6
Video of Tonto Dikeh?s ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri being released from police custody surfaces after he denied being arrested (watch video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
7
2023: Arewa youths endorse Tinubu, vow to help him succeed Buhari -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
8
Governor Lalong Presents N106bn 2022 Appropriation Bill To House Of Assembly -
Leadership,
51 mins ago
9
Female secondary school student caught on camera forcing her male classmate to kiss her during school hours (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
10
Actress, Nkechi Blessing's lover welcomes her in style as she arrives London days after her mum's burial -
Yaba Left Online,
20 hours ago
