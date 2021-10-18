Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Reekado Banks Rubbishes African Giant Burna Boy in New Single, ‘Ozumba Mbadiwe’
Gist Lovers  - Popular Nigerian artiste Reekado Banks, has returned to take the spotlight with full force through his new single dubbed ‘Ozumba Mbadiwe’. Reekado Banks, real name Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, threw a jab at Grammy award winner Burna Boy in the song.

9 hours ago
