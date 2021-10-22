Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Young graduate who moved to Lagos to ‘blow’ laments after spending five years selling popcorn
Correct NG
- A young Nigerian man has lamented the challenges of surviving and becoming successful in the commercial city of Lagos. The man identified as Alinwa Kingsley said he was advised by friends to relocate to Lagos that he would have a high chance of ‘making ...
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Graduate who relocated to Lagos to succeed laments after spending five years selling popcorn
The Dabigal Blog:
Graduate who relocated to Lagos to succeed laments after spending five years selling popcorn
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Graduate who relocated to Lagos to succeed laments after spending five years selling popcorn
Gist Reel:
Graduate who moved to Lagos to succeed cries out after spending five years selling popcorn
Republican Nigeria:
Graduate Who Moved to Lagos to Succeed Cries Out After Spending Five Years Selling Popcorn (Photo)
Naija Parrot:
Graduate who relocated to Lagos to succeed laments after spending five years selling popcorn
Tori News:
Graduate Who Moved to Lagos to Succeed Cries Out After Spending Five Years Selling Popcorn (Photo)
More Picks
1
Actor Alec Baldwin pictured weeping at the scene where he shot and killed a cinematographer on the set of his upcoming movie (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
2
The minor was defiled by blunt penetration - Doctor tells court in Baba Ijesha's case -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
Seven university professors, 65 others elevated to SAN rank -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
4
Veteran actress Hilda Dokubo releases new photos as she turns a year older -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
5
African Giant turn princess: Burna Boy shaves off beards, flaunts new look in video -
Legit,
9 hours ago
6
Actor, Charles Okocha speaks after he was seen destroying a car after spotting his daughter inside a car with a man who allegedly “wanted to jazz her” (Video) -
Republican Nigeria,
8 hours ago
7
Cloudiness, thunderstorms expected across Nigeria from Friday: NiMet -
Peoples Gazette,
18 hours ago
8
Three arrested in Ogun for allegedly beating man to death over allegations of stealing an iPhone 6 (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
9
National convention: PDP disqualifies 3 aspirants for dragging party to court -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
10
Republic of Benin Legalises Abortion Within Three Months -
Sahara Reporters,
12 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...