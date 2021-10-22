Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Mercy Johnson shares daughter's ugly encounter with a teacher, who bullies her because of her hate for the actress - Kemi Filani News
Kemi Filani Blog
- Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson has shared her daughter's encounter with a teacher, who had constantly bullied her daughter, Purity, because she hates
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
VIDEO: Between Mercy Johnson, daughter and 'bully-teacher'
The Punch:
Bullying: I was misinformed, lady apologises to Mercy Johnson
Correct NG:
You can hate me but leave my kids alone – Actress, Mercy Johnson warns as teacher bullies her daughter
Bukas Blog:
VIDEO: Actress, Mercy Johnson Reacts After Being Accused Of Beating Her Daughter’s School Teacher With Thugs
Global Village Extra:
You Can Say Anything About Me, Do Not Attack My Kids - Mercy Johnson Warns
1st for Credible News:
Mercy Johnson vents about 8-year-old daughter getting bullied in school by teacher
Gist Reel:
"I was misinformed, received several death threats" - Lady who dragged Mercy Johnson over daughter's school saga finally apologizes (Video)
More Picks
1
Exclusive! Femi Otedola takes over First Bank as largest shareholder with N30bn -
The Street Journal,
13 hours ago
2
Listen to Ladipoe's new single, "Running" featuring Fireboy DML -
The Native,
11 hours ago
3
Veteran actress Hilda Dokubo releases new photos as she turns a year older -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
4
Warning: These Nigerian States Should Expect Thunderstorms From Friday, Says NiMet -
The Cheer News,
10 hours ago
5
African Giant turn princess: Burna Boy shaves off beards, flaunts new look in video -
Legit,
13 hours ago
6
Actor, Charles Okocha speaks after he was seen destroying a car after spotting his daughter inside a car with a man who allegedly “wanted to jazz her” (Video) -
Republican Nigeria,
12 hours ago
7
Governor Lalong Presents N106bn 2022 Appropriation Bill To House Of Assembly -
Leadership,
12 hours ago
8
Nationwide protest over hike in food prices coming – Primate Ayodele warns Buhari -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
9
2023 presidency: Atiku identifies kind of leader Nigeria needs -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
10
Reekado Banks Rubbishes African Giant Burna Boy in New Single, ‘Ozumba Mbadiwe’ -
Gist Lovers,
11 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...