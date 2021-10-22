Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho: Bandits are in charge of Nigeria – Adeyanju
Daily Post  - Deji Adeyanju, a popular Abuja-based activist has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari is not in charge of Nigeria. Adeyanju accused Buhari of conceding Nigeria to bandits and terrorists, hence they are having a field day in the country.

22 hours ago
