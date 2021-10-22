Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tiwa Savage breaks silence after leaked sex tape
Daily Post  - Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has broken her silence after the leaked sex tape with her boyfriend finally surfaced online. Recall that Tiwa had disclosed she was being blackmailed with a sex tape of her and her boyfriend.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Salone:
TIWA SAVAGE S*EX TAPE – Tiwa Savage Breaks Silence After Leaked Tape
Tiwa Savage breaks silence after leaked sex tape Edujandon:
Tiwa Savage breaks silence after leaked sex tape
Osmek News:
Tiwa Savage breaks silence after leaked sex tape
Tiwa Savage breaks silence after leaked sex tape See Naija:
Tiwa Savage breaks silence after leaked sex tape
Sex Tape: I Pity Your Son – Nigerians Reacts As Tiwa Savage Breaks Silence Naija News:
Sex Tape: I Pity Your Son – Nigerians Reacts As Tiwa Savage Breaks Silence
Tiwa Savage Loses 4 Endorsement Deals Over Leaked $ex Tape Naija on Point:
Tiwa Savage Loses 4 Endorsement Deals Over Leaked $ex Tape
Tiwa Savage Breaks Silence After Leaked Tape Tori News:
Tiwa Savage Breaks Silence After Leaked Tape


   More Picks
1 Actor Alec Baldwin pictured weeping at the scene where he shot and killed a cinematographer on the set of his upcoming movie (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 The minor was defiled by blunt penetration - Doctor tells court in Baba Ijesha's case - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Seven university professors, 65 others elevated to SAN rank - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
4 Veteran actress Hilda Dokubo releases new photos as she turns a year older - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 African Giant turn princess: Burna Boy shaves off beards, flaunts new look in video - Legit, 9 hours ago
6 Actor, Charles Okocha speaks after he was seen destroying a car after spotting his daughter inside a car with a man who allegedly “wanted to jazz her” (Video) - Republican Nigeria, 8 hours ago
7 Cloudiness, thunderstorms expected across Nigeria from Friday: NiMet - Peoples Gazette, 18 hours ago
8 Three arrested in Ogun for allegedly beating man to death over allegations of stealing an iPhone 6 (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 National convention: PDP disqualifies 3 aspirants for dragging party to court - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
10 Republic of Benin Legalises Abortion Within Three Months - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info