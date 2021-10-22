Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


How bandits attacked us with petrol bombs, injured one ― Imo police
News photo Vanguard News  - By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri Imo State Police Command on Friday said “armed bandits” suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, an armed

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Suspected IPOB members bomb police station in Imo Lailas News:
Suspected IPOB members bomb police station in Imo
IPOB Members Attack Police Station In Imo Naija News:
IPOB Members Attack Police Station In Imo
Suspected IPOB Members Bomb Police Station In Imo Republican Nigeria:
Suspected IPOB Members Bomb Police Station In Imo
Gunmen detonate petrol bombs at police station in Imo Online Nigeria:
Gunmen detonate petrol bombs at police station in Imo
Suspected IPOB Members Bomb Police Station In Imo Tori News:
Suspected IPOB Members Bomb Police Station In Imo
National Daily:
Gunmen detonate petrol bombs at police station in Imo


   More Picks
1 The minor was defiled by blunt penetration - Doctor tells court in Baba Ijesha's case - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 EFCC arraigns wanted ex-NSITF chair for N1.3bn bribery, defendant remanded - The Punch, 12 hours ago
3 African Giant turn princess: Burna Boy shaves off beards, flaunts new look in video - Legit, 7 hours ago
4 Seven university professors, 65 others elevated to SAN rank - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
5 UPDATED: Ex-NSITF chairman, Olejeme remanded in EFCC’s custody - The Nation, 22 hours ago
6 Veteran actress Hilda Dokubo releases new photos as she turns a year older - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 Actor, Charles Okocha speaks after he was seen destroying a car after spotting his daughter inside a car with a man who allegedly “wanted to jazz her” (Video) - Republican Nigeria, 6 hours ago
8 Cloudiness, thunderstorms expected across Nigeria from Friday: NiMet - Peoples Gazette, 16 hours ago
9 Three arrested in Ogun for allegedly beating man to death over allegations of stealing an iPhone 6 (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 Sex tape: Nobody is holy, even Tiwa Savage – Reality Tv star, Ka3na - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info