Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Payment of liquidation dividends to depositors of failed banks ongoing – NDIC
News photo National Accord  - The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) is currently settling the liquidation dividends of depositors of banks whose licenses were revoked by the Central Bank of [...]

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Payment of liquidation dividends to depositors of failed banks ongoing – NDIC The Herald:
Payment of liquidation dividends to depositors of failed banks ongoing – NDIC
Payment of liquidation dividends to depositors of failed banks ongoing Business Day:
Payment of liquidation dividends to depositors of failed banks ongoing
Payment of liquidation dividends to depositors of failed banks ongoing – NDIC Daily Nigerian:
Payment of liquidation dividends to depositors of failed banks ongoing – NDIC
Payment of liquidation dividends to depositors of failed banks ongoing – NDIC Prompt News:
Payment of liquidation dividends to depositors of failed banks ongoing – NDIC
Payment of liquidation dividends to depositors of failed banks ongoing – NDIC The Eagle Online:
Payment of liquidation dividends to depositors of failed banks ongoing – NDIC
Payment of liquidation dividends to depositors of failed banks ongoing – NDIC The Point:
Payment of liquidation dividends to depositors of failed banks ongoing – NDIC
National Daily:
Payment of liquidation dividends to depositors of failed banks ongoing – NDIC


   More Picks
1 Actor Alec Baldwin pictured weeping at the scene where he shot and killed a cinematographer on the set of his upcoming movie (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 The minor was defiled by blunt penetration - Doctor tells court in Baba Ijesha's case - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Seven university professors, 65 others elevated to SAN rank - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
4 Veteran actress Hilda Dokubo releases new photos as she turns a year older - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 African Giant turn princess: Burna Boy shaves off beards, flaunts new look in video - Legit, 10 hours ago
6 Exclusive! Femi Otedola takes over First Bank as largest shareholder with N30bn - The Street Journal, 10 hours ago
7 Actor, Charles Okocha speaks after he was seen destroying a car after spotting his daughter inside a car with a man who allegedly “wanted to jazz her” (Video) - Republican Nigeria, 9 hours ago
8 Cloudiness, thunderstorms expected across Nigeria from Friday: NiMet - Peoples Gazette, 19 hours ago
9 Three arrested in Ogun for allegedly beating man to death over allegations of stealing an iPhone 6 (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Governor Lalong Presents N106bn 2022 Appropriation Bill To House Of Assembly - Leadership, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info