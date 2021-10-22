Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Biden nominates Nigerian, Enoh Titilayo Ebong, for Director of US Trade Agency
News photo News Wire NGR  - United States President, Joseph Biden, has nominated a Nigerian, Ms. Enoh Titilayo Ebong for the role of the Director of the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA). Ebong currently serves as the Acting Director of the agency since her ...

