Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Singer, Paul Okoye shares his encounter with the police in Lagos
News photo Yaba Left Online  - Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye of the defunct music group Psquare has shared his encounter with the police in Lagos. Paul Okoye took to his Insta-stories to lament about the operations of the security operatives in Lagos. According to him, he ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Photostory: Paul Okoye Laments Police ‘Extortion Points’ On Lagos Island Singer, Paul Okoye has shared his encounter with police in the wee hours of the day. The Punch:
Photostory: Paul Okoye Laments Police ‘Extortion Points’ On Lagos Island Singer, Paul Okoye has shared his encounter with police in the wee hours of the day.
Singer, Paul Okoye shares his encounter with the police in Lagos Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Singer, Paul Okoye shares his encounter with the police in Lagos
Singer, Paul Okoye shares his encounter with the Police in Lagos Luci Post:
Singer, Paul Okoye shares his encounter with the Police in Lagos
Singer, Paul Okoye shares his encounter with the police in Lagos Naija Parrot:
Singer, Paul Okoye shares his encounter with the police in Lagos
Paul Okoye narrates disturbing encounter with police officers in Lagos Gist Reel:
Paul Okoye narrates disturbing encounter with police officers in Lagos
ENDSARS: Singer, Paul Okoye Narrates Disturbing Encounter With Police Officers In Lagos Anaedo Online:
ENDSARS: Singer, Paul Okoye Narrates Disturbing Encounter With Police Officers In Lagos


   More Picks
1 Actor Alec Baldwin pictured weeping at the scene where he shot and killed a cinematographer on the set of his upcoming movie (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 The minor was defiled by blunt penetration - Doctor tells court in Baba Ijesha's case - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Seven university professors, 65 others elevated to SAN rank - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
4 Veteran actress Hilda Dokubo releases new photos as she turns a year older - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 African Giant turn princess: Burna Boy shaves off beards, flaunts new look in video - Legit, 10 hours ago
6 Exclusive! Femi Otedola takes over First Bank as largest shareholder with N30bn - The Street Journal, 10 hours ago
7 Actor, Charles Okocha speaks after he was seen destroying a car after spotting his daughter inside a car with a man who allegedly “wanted to jazz her” (Video) - Republican Nigeria, 9 hours ago
8 Cloudiness, thunderstorms expected across Nigeria from Friday: NiMet - Peoples Gazette, 19 hours ago
9 Three arrested in Ogun for allegedly beating man to death over allegations of stealing an iPhone 6 (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Governor Lalong Presents N106bn 2022 Appropriation Bill To House Of Assembly - Leadership, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info