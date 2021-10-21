Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


10 Deaths, 247 New COVID-19 Infections Recorded In Nigeria In 24 Hours
The Trent  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday recorded 247 new cases of COVID-19 in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The NCDC made this known via its website on Friday morning.

59 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

COVID 19: Nigeria records 247 cases, 10 deaths TV360 Nigeria:
COVID 19: Nigeria records 247 cases, 10 deaths
COVID-19: NCDC records 167 new infections News Verge:
COVID-19: NCDC records 167 new infections
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Nigeria Records 247 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections....
Nigeria records 247 new cases of COVID in 14 states, FCT Within Nigeria:
Nigeria records 247 new cases of COVID in 14 states, FCT
Julia Blaise Blog:
Nigeria records 247 new cases of Coronavirus
Covid-19: 167 new cases recorded Republican Nigeria:
Covid-19: 167 new cases recorded


   More Picks
1 The minor was defiled by blunt penetration - Doctor tells court in Baba Ijesha's case - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 EFCC arraigns wanted ex-NSITF chair for N1.3bn bribery, defendant remanded - The Punch, 12 hours ago
3 African Giant turn princess: Burna Boy shaves off beards, flaunts new look in video - Legit, 7 hours ago
4 Seven university professors, 65 others elevated to SAN rank - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
5 UPDATED: Ex-NSITF chairman, Olejeme remanded in EFCC’s custody - The Nation, 22 hours ago
6 Veteran actress Hilda Dokubo releases new photos as she turns a year older - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 Actor, Charles Okocha speaks after he was seen destroying a car after spotting his daughter inside a car with a man who allegedly “wanted to jazz her” (Video) - Republican Nigeria, 6 hours ago
8 Cloudiness, thunderstorms expected across Nigeria from Friday: NiMet - Peoples Gazette, 16 hours ago
9 Three arrested in Ogun for allegedly beating man to death over allegations of stealing an iPhone 6 (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 Sex tape: Nobody is holy, even Tiwa Savage – Reality Tv star, Ka3na - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info