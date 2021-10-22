Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Cameroonian Soldiers Have Invaded Taraba communities, Harassing Nigerians On Our Own Soil –Council Chairman
Sahara Reporters  - The Chairman of the Kurmi Local Government Area of Taraba State, Amamzalla John Danladi Joseph has lamented the presence of Cameroonian soldiers in communities within his local council area.
According to him, the foreign soldiers encroached on ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

