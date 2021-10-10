Post News
Ladipoe And Fireboy DML Bring West African Sounds Together On 'Running' + More Trending New African Songs
Style Rave
- Take, for instance, BET Awards-nominated rapper, Ladipoe who teamed up with Mr Hotshot Fireboy DML to give us a new song, Running.
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Ladipoe – Running Ft. Fireboy DML - Download Mp3
GY Online NG:
Download Running By Ladipoe Ft. Fireboy DML MP3
Naija Parrot:
Music: Ladipoe – Running Ft. Fireboy DML
Naija on Point:
Ladipoe ft Fireboy DML – Running
Kemi Filani Blog:
New music: Ladipoe ft Fireboy DML - Running - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
Actor Alec Baldwin pictured weeping at the scene where he shot and killed a cinematographer on the set of his upcoming movie (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
2
The minor was defiled by blunt penetration - Doctor tells court in Baba Ijesha's case -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
Seven university professors, 65 others elevated to SAN rank -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
4
Veteran actress Hilda Dokubo releases new photos as she turns a year older -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
5
African Giant turn princess: Burna Boy shaves off beards, flaunts new look in video -
Legit,
9 hours ago
6
Actor, Charles Okocha speaks after he was seen destroying a car after spotting his daughter inside a car with a man who allegedly “wanted to jazz her” (Video) -
Republican Nigeria,
8 hours ago
7
Cloudiness, thunderstorms expected across Nigeria from Friday: NiMet -
Peoples Gazette,
18 hours ago
8
Three arrested in Ogun for allegedly beating man to death over allegations of stealing an iPhone 6 (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
9
National convention: PDP disqualifies 3 aspirants for dragging party to court -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
10
Republic of Benin Legalises Abortion Within Three Months -
Sahara Reporters,
12 hours ago
