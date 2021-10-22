Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Obasanjo, Adeboye, others pay tribute to Late Chief Fola-Alade
Legit  - Fola-Alade who was the first architect to become a permanent secretary in Nigeria and also noted for historic structures in the country died recently at 88.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Three arrested while exhuming corpse for ritual purposes in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Everything is the opposite yet Nigeria not a complete disaster – Soyinka - The Punch, 10 hours ago
3 "He put my pen!s in his mouth' - Manchester United icon Patrice Evra reveals how he was sexually abused by his teacher aged 13 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 First Bank Reacts to Rumoured ‘Acquisition’ by Otedola - Business Post Nigeria, 9 hours ago
5 Like FG, kaduna, Nigerian banks make covid-19 vaccination compulsory for all staff with no exception - Legit, 22 hours ago
6 NAF airstrikes kill scores of ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists converged in 20 boats for meeting in Lake Chad island - Global Upfront, 9 hours ago
7 EndSARS: Edo pledges to pay N190m compensation to victims - The Eagle Online, 10 hours ago
8 DSS Releases Remaining Two Sunday Igboho’s Aides After 114 Days In Custody - Independent, 4 hours ago
9 Buhari Was The Extremist; Apologise To Sunday Igboho Over Terrorism Claims – Afenifere Knocks Attorney-General, Malami - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
10 Lagos First Lady Ibijoke pays surprise visit to Super Falcons in training - P.M. News - PM News, 21 hours ago
