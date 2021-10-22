Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NCC alerts Android phone users to new virus that steals banking information
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has alerted millions of Nigerian telecom consumers of the existence of new, high-risk and extremely-damaging

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Beware of new virus that steals banking details, NCC alerts Nigerians The Punch:
Beware of new virus that steals banking details, NCC alerts Nigerians
NCC alerts Nigerians on virus that steals banking details Ripples Nigeria:
NCC alerts Nigerians on virus that steals banking details
Beware of new virus that steals banking information, NCC alerts Nigerians Daily Nigerian:
Beware of new virus that steals banking information, NCC alerts Nigerians
Beware of new virus that steals banking information, NCC alerts Nigerians Online Nigeria:
Beware of new virus that steals banking information, NCC alerts Nigerians
Beware of new virus that steals banking information, NCC alerts Nigerians Observers Times:
Beware of new virus that steals banking information, NCC alerts Nigerians
NCC Warns Nigerians Against Virus That Steals Bank Details Global Village Extra:
NCC Warns Nigerians Against Virus That Steals Bank Details


   More Picks
1 Exclusive! Femi Otedola takes over First Bank as largest shareholder with N30bn - The Street Journal, 14 hours ago
2 Listen to Ladipoe's new single, "Running" featuring Fireboy DML - The Native, 13 hours ago
3 Veteran actress Hilda Dokubo releases new photos as she turns a year older - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Warning: These Nigerian States Should Expect Thunderstorms From Friday, Says NiMet - The Cheer News, 11 hours ago
5 African Giant turn princess: Burna Boy shaves off beards, flaunts new look in video - Legit, 15 hours ago
6 Prepare For Massive Protest By Youths, Old Men And Women Over Rising Food Prices – Cleric Warns Buhari - Sahara Reporters, 8 hours ago
7 Actor, Charles Okocha speaks after he was seen destroying a car after spotting his daughter inside a car with a man who allegedly “wanted to jazz her” (Video) - Republican Nigeria, 14 hours ago
8 Governor Lalong Presents N106bn 2022 Appropriation Bill To House Of Assembly - Leadership, 13 hours ago
9 Like FG, kaduna, Nigerian banks make covid-19 vaccination compulsory for all staff with no exception - Legit, 5 hours ago
10 FIRS Mulls Collection Of Road Tax From Hairdressers, Carpenters, Drivers, Others - Daily Info, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info