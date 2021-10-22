Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG accuses IPOB of attacking 164 police stations and killing 175 security operatives
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The federal government has accused proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of attacking 164 police stations across the country

 

Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malam

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Cable:
FG: IPOB attacked 164 police stations, killed 175 security operatives
IPOB attacked 164 police stations, killed 175 security operatives - FG Within Nigeria:
IPOB attacked 164 police stations, killed 175 security operatives - FG
FG Accuses IPOB Of Killing 175 Security Operatives, Attacking 164 Police Stations Naija News:
FG Accuses IPOB Of Killing 175 Security Operatives, Attacking 164 Police Stations
FG Accuses IPOB Of Killing 175 Security Operatives And Attacking 164 Police Stations Tori News:
FG Accuses IPOB Of Killing 175 Security Operatives And Attacking 164 Police Stations


   More Picks
1 Everything is the opposite yet Nigeria not a complete disaster – Soyinka - The Punch, 12 hours ago
2 "He put my pen!s in his mouth' - Manchester United icon Patrice Evra reveals how he was sexually abused by his teacher aged 13 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 First Bank Reacts to Rumoured ‘Acquisition’ by Otedola - Business Post Nigeria, 11 hours ago
4 Like FG, kaduna, Nigerian banks make covid-19 vaccination compulsory for all staff with no exception - Legit, 24 hours ago
5 NAF airstrikes kill scores of ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists converged in 20 boats for meeting in Lake Chad island - Global Upfront, 11 hours ago
6 EndSARS: Edo pledges to pay N190m compensation to victims - The Eagle Online, 12 hours ago
7 DSS Releases Remaining Two Sunday Igboho’s Aides After 114 Days In Custody - Independent, 5 hours ago
8 Buhari Was The Extremist; Apologise To Sunday Igboho Over Terrorism Claims – Afenifere Knocks Attorney-General, Malami - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
9 Lagos First Lady Ibijoke pays surprise visit to Super Falcons in training - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
10 Marry a team player and not a girl with high expectation - Samklef advises celebrities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info