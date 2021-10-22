Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NSCDC to train 3,212 teachers on personal security, child protection
The Guardian  - Dr Hammed Abodunrin, Ondo State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), says arrangements have been concluded by the corps to train 3,212 secondary school teachers on personal security and child protection in the state.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Insecurity: NSCDC To Train 3, 212 Teachers In Ondo Leadership:
Insecurity: NSCDC To Train 3, 212 Teachers In Ondo
Ondo NSCDC To Train 3, 212 Teachers On Security Independent:
Ondo NSCDC To Train 3, 212 Teachers On Security
NSCDC to train 3,212 teachers on personal security, child protection in Ondo State News Diary Online:
NSCDC to train 3,212 teachers on personal security, child protection in Ondo State
NSCDC to train 3,212 teachers on personal security, child protection in Ondo State Sundiata Post:
NSCDC to train 3,212 teachers on personal security, child protection in Ondo State
NSCDC to train 3,212 teachers on personal security, child protection in Ondo Prompt News:
NSCDC to train 3,212 teachers on personal security, child protection in Ondo


   More Picks
1 Three arrested while exhuming corpse for ritual purposes in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Prepare For Massive Protest By Youths, Old Men And Women Over Rising Food Prices – Cleric Warns Buhari - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
3 Like FG, kaduna, Nigerian banks make covid-19 vaccination compulsory for all staff with no exception - Legit, 19 hours ago
4 "I 'm always ready to fight for my kids" - OAP Toolz reacts to alleged bullying of Mercy Johnson's daughter by teacher - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
5 EndSARS: Edo pledges to pay N190m compensation to victims - The Eagle Online, 7 hours ago
6 DSS Releases Remaining Two Sunday Igboho’s Aides After 114 Days In Custody - Independent, 48 mins ago
7 Buhari Was The Extremist; Apologise To Sunday Igboho Over Terrorism Claims – Afenifere Knocks Attorney-General, Malami - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
8 "He put my pen!s in his mouth' - Manchester United icon Patrice Evra reveals how he was sexually abused by his teacher aged 13 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 Everything is the opposite yet Nigeria not a complete disaster – Soyinka - The Punch, 7 hours ago
10 2023 elections may be disrupted without restructuring - Nwodo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info