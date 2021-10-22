NSCDC to train 3,212 teachers on personal security, child protection

|
1
Three arrested while exhuming corpse for ritual purposes in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
Prepare For Massive Protest By Youths, Old Men And Women Over Rising Food Prices – Cleric Warns Buhari - Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
3
Like FG, kaduna, Nigerian banks make covid-19 vaccination compulsory for all staff with no exception - Legit,
19 hours ago
4
"I 'm always ready to fight for my kids" - OAP Toolz reacts to alleged bullying of Mercy Johnson's daughter by teacher - Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
5
EndSARS: Edo pledges to pay N190m compensation to victims - The Eagle Online,
7 hours ago
6
DSS Releases Remaining Two Sunday Igboho’s Aides After 114 Days In Custody - Independent,
48 mins ago
7
Buhari Was The Extremist; Apologise To Sunday Igboho Over Terrorism Claims – Afenifere Knocks Attorney-General, Malami - Sahara Reporters,
10 hours ago
8
"He put my pen!s in his mouth' - Manchester United icon Patrice Evra reveals how he was sexually abused by his teacher aged 13 - Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
9
Everything is the opposite yet Nigeria not a complete disaster – Soyinka - The Punch,
7 hours ago
10
2023 elections may be disrupted without restructuring - Nwodo - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago