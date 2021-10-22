Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian Government Says Nnamdi Kanu Is Responsible For Murder Of Akunyili’s Husband, Ex-Presidential Aide Gulak, 177 Others
Sahara Reporters  - Nnamdi Kanu




The Nigerian Government has alleged that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu is responsible for the murder of Chike Akunyili, the widower of the late Director-General of the ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

