Warning: These Nigerian States Should Expect Thunderstorms From Friday, Says NiMet
News photo The Cheer News  - BY AGENCY REPORTER The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted three days of cloudiness and thunderstorms from Friday to Sunday across the country.

